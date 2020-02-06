Hundon youngster Isobel McGerty shone in the final weekend of the Senior Women’s British Table Tennis League in Wolverhampton as she helped her team win their division.

The 14-year-old topped Division Five’s average leader board with 15 wins out of 16 – a winning return of 93 per cent – to lead Wensum TTC to the title.

Her success also helped the squad achieve an unbeaten league run, winning eight and drawing two of their 10 fixtures.

Isobel McGerty (Hundon) helps Wendum TTC to Division Five victory in Senior womne's British Table Tennis League while also topping the division averages with 15 wins out of 16 (28226321)

The key match came in Round Nine, with Wensum facing second-in-the-league side Cippenham from Slough, with the winner likely to win the divisional title.

Wensum needed at least a draw from the encounter and, at 2-2 with two matches remaining, nails were being bitten. But McGerty gained a crucial win over Susan Hayes in three, helped by team-mate Isabelle Lacorte’s victory in five, to ease the nerves and ensure the crown went to the young team.

McGerty also claimed an ‘excellent’ win, according to reporter Paul Stimpson, over a GB Para team member.

She said: “I was really happy that we managed to win the division. I am usually competing against the other girls in my team so it was great playing with them this time.

“We had good fun but I was annoyed to lose that one match.”

The success follows McGerty’s double titles, won at the Suffolk Junior Championships, as she claimed both the U15 and U18 crowns in December. She will look to build on that further this weekend, in the Suffolk Senior Championships, where she will be up against the best senior women in the county.

* Meanwhile in Division One of the Cambridge Winter League, Haverhill picked up their first win in four with a 9-1 victory at home over winless Soham.

Gracjan Sen was named player of the match as Haverhill ran riot in the singles with Sen, Alex and Sam Horscroft all winning their three ties, losing just the doubles.

They will return to action away to St Neots on February 12.

