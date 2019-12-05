There was joy for West Wratting in the Kershaw Premier Knockout Cup but heartache for Linton Granta in the weekend’s semi-final clashes.

Despite a goal from their visitors, a brace from West Wratting’s Kyle Clarke proved enough to see off Cambridge University Press at home on Saturday and set-up a clash against current league leaders Cherry Hinton in the final.

Fifth-placed league side West Wratting have progressed to the final for the second time in three seasons, having also reached the last stage in the 2017/18 season – where they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Linton. They did, however, go on to win the league title for the first ever time.

FOOTBALL - Linton v Cherry Hinton in knockout cup semi final..*No team sheet available*...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (22982974)

But Linton’s cup challenge was destined to end at the last four, with a 2-1 loss at home to Cherry Hinton on Saturday.

A red card for Ashley Norton saw them finish the game with 10 men and, despite a score from Nick Wilderspin, two goals at the other end sealed their fate against the current reigning champions.

They also had a last minute penalty shout waived away in a result described by the club as ‘tough’ to take.

FOOTBALL - Linton v Cherry Hinton in knockout cup semi final..*No team sheet available*...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (22982976)

Linton Granta’s player-boss Dale Archer had spoken of his desire to win the cup for a second time this season, with early defeats in the league seeing them well off the pace in a title challenge.

They are in 10th place – of 15 Kershaw Premier teams – with five wins and seven defeats from their 12 fixtures so far.

They will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday, with the Step 7 team due to host Hemingfords United (2pm).

Meanwhile Lee Miller’s men will be buoyed by their 5-0 thrashing of Cherry Hinton on September 14 – the title favourite’s only defeat of the league campaign so far – but they will need to once more be on top form to beat a good Hinton side.

Gallery1

The final is scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2020, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

But first they will also return to league action, at home to Chatteris Town (13th) on Saturday (2pm).

Read more Football