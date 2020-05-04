Almost 100 Haverhill Running Club members took part in the first virtual Kevin Henry (KH) Series 5km event, with junior Ben Phillips clocking the fastest time.

With the coronavirus lockdown seeing at least the first three of the multi-club six-race series postponed, Haverhill’s KH Series co-ordinator Karen Martin decided to host a solo version.

Although the first race was scheduled to go off from Impington, members were challenged to upload their own local 5km runs on the club’s Facebook group from April 16 to 19.

Haverhill Running Club at 2019 Kedington Kevin Henry (34134569)

In total, 97 runners posted their times and it was Phillips topping the results with a time of 18 minutes and seven seconds ahead of male entrants Sam Boreham in 18:37 and Craig Sisson in 18:46.

There were 62 female runners with Tracey Quarrell clocking the fastest time in 22:53 (13th overall), ahead of Rachel Darvill in 24:05 and Clare Everitt in 24.06 just behind her.

A further four junior members completed 3km routes in an under-14s male junior section with Charlie Minnette clocking 11:29.

Martin was delighted with the turnout and is set to continue the series with one weekend a month dedicated to it, the next being May 14 to 17, which would have been in Ely.

She said: “Ordinarily we have an after race party at our August Kedington event and it would be amazing if by then we are able to actually run the route and still have the after party.”

There will be prizes for everyone who runs all six events and for the most improved and/or enthusiastic.

