Haverhill Running Club’s juniors have kicked off the cross country season, with five teams competing at the Ipswich Jaffa Junior 2019 Cross Country Relay.

It was the first time the junior section of the club had entered the event now in its fourth year, held at Bourne Park in Ipswich and they returned with the ultimate prize with first place in the U17 boys.

Sorren Spall, George Noakes and Peter Johnston combined over a 3K course to dominate the race and claim victory.

Haverhill Juniors after their first ever run at the Ipswich Jaffa Junior relay. U17 boys team came 1st. Picture: HRC (20315115)

The U15 boys team, made up of Tobin Sari, Benji Darken and Ben Phillips also ran brilliantly to claim second place in their age group.

The event also allowed mixed teams for the first time and the club’s U15 mixed team finished in third place; Emily Cutting, Juliette Bigley and Ted Salt all worked together brilliantly to achieve a top three finish.

Finally two U13 teams competed over the slightly shorter distance of 2K; the U13A team of Tom Phillips, Charlie Noakes and Charlie Minnette came in fourth and the U13B team of Josh Wigmore, Adam Everett and Harry Minnette finished just behind in fifth place.

Club captain Hayley Wilson said: “All of our juniors showed great team spirit and cheered on their fellow runners. Junior parents were also brilliant through the day.

“This is an outstanding start to the season with some brilliant team and individual performances.

“All of the Suffolk Winter League fixtures have 11-16 year old junior races that we hope to see lots of faces at.

“I’m sure Sil (Clay, junior team head coach) and the team are already looking ahead to the County Championship event on 6th January 2020.”

The first fixture of the Suffolk Winter League – a series of six cross country races hosted by one of six running clubs in Framlingham Flyers, Woodbridge Shufflers, Stowmarket Striders, Saint Edmunds Pacers, Bungay Black Dog RC and Haverhill – is on Sunday.

Framlingham Sports Club will host the 5 mile event, with seniors setting off at 11am.

Juniors (11-16) will compete over 2 miles (10.40am) while there will be a short 800m fun run for U11s (10.42am), with juniors free.

Last year there were 273 competitors overall, with A, B and C category teams.