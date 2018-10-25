‘We need to amputate’ – some of the worst words to tell a young and talented motorbike racer, or anyone, after suffering an horrific injury.

That was what Kevin Silvain had to hear though, after he shattered his leg, severing an artery and causing untold damage in a race at Snetterton more than 14 years ago.

Although he refused and, against the odds, surgeons were able to save the limb, it was enough to make the now 37-year-old reassess his racing ambitions.

So he stepped away from the fast, furious and incredibly dangerous world of speed racing, instead focusing on becoming a mechanic.

Kevin Silvain. Picture: jtw motorsport photography (4989608)

But things changed drastically when he lost his mother, who he shared a love of racing with, to cancer last year.

Wife Nicole said: “They both loved racing and she was probably the one that got him into it.

“He told her he was going to race again, that he was going to win and that he was going to do it for her.”

The Kedington man stayed true to his word, getting back on a bike and competing in the Bemsee BG Products MRO Powerbikes 1000 Clubman Championship.

Nicole said it had been a tough first season back, with a number of mechanical issues with the bike – including a brand new bike halfway through the season – costing him key points.

Despite these issues he was able to finish in a ‘fantastic’ second place, just eight points behind the winner and 250 points ahead of third place.

“It was gutting for him to come second,” Nicole said. “It meant a lot to him, to do it in memory of his mum.

“But it was fantastic to finish second after so much time away and to be that close is just amazing.

“There’s a feeling that he would have won it if he’d had a bike that worked for him from the start of the year.”

Kevin Silvain. Picture: Contributed (4989615)

The father-of-five has decided to carry on racing next season, as he chases that top podium spot he narrowly missed out on this year, but will do so from an even higher level.

Silvain has signed up to the British Superbikes support series, and will contest the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship next year.

He has long put any bad memories of his accident to bed, but Nicole said the risk is always there for her.

“A fellow competitor was killed at Brands Hatch this year,” she said. “And it really brings home how dangerous the sport is.

“It’s always a little daunting, but I don’t mind if that’s what he loves.”