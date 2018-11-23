Kershaw derby breeds positive attitude for weekend’s fixtures

It was a battle between the reigning champions and this year’s strongest title contenders at the weekend, with the newcomers laying down a 3-0 gauntlet.

West Wratting, the Kershaw Premier title holders, hosted top-of-the-table Linton Granta on Saturday in the Cambs County League top flight – with the visitors looking to maintain their five-point gap over second-placed Fulbourn Institute.

And the 3-0 scoreline ensured that, with manager Lee Miller ‘impressed’ by the high-scoring performance.

“It was a strange one,” he said. “I didn’t think it was a 3-0 win in that it was so level. It was actually a tight game but you wouldn’t think it looking at the result.

“Obviously it’s a good thing and I was very impressed with our work rate off the ball. I think that was the difference at the end of the day, and some clinical finishing too.

“We got the basics right and so we had a strong core, and that was very pleasing.”

FOOTBALL - West Wratting v Linton Granta..Pictured: Martin Forrent (W) and Taz Chisanga (L)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5477107)

Taz Chisango put Linton a goal to the good on the stroke of half-time before Chris Palmer’s teasing free-kick into the box in the 51st minute led to a scrambled tap in for Luke Kitchener to see them 2-0 up.

Wratting had their chances, with Danny Hill almost getting on the end of a tempting cross into the box and forcing the corner.

But it was Linton substitute Harry Atherton who provided the final score shortly before full time, with a close-range shot.

FOOTBALL - West Wratting v Linton Granta..Pictured: Linton Manager....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5477110)

Miller said the result gave Linton more confidence going into Saturday’s league trip to Bar Hill (2pm).

“It’s a tough one; despite them being in the bottom half of the league, they have yet to be beaten at home,” Miller said.

“But we will take a lot of confidence into it from our last game.

“I feel positive, I feel we are playing better than we did at this time last year.”

FOOTBALL - West Wratting v Linton Granta..Pictured: West Wratting Manager....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5477111)

West Wratting manager Michael Bavester, meanwhile, was also confident ahead of his side’s trip to Cambridge City Development on Saturday (2pm), despite being on the end of the losing score in their last match.

“We’ve struggled with player availability this season,” he said.

“But, when we have everyone available, we’re not far away. We pushed Linton all the way and if we had scored early in the second half, the score could have been very different.

“So there’s a lot to take away from the game and lots of positives to take into our next one.”

FOOTBALL - West Wratting v Linton Granta..Pictured: Cris Palmer (L) and Danny Hill (W)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5477108)

West Wratting: Westley, Stevenson, Botten, Clarke, Gritton, Farrant, Hill, Marsh, Baker, Jebb, Maltby

Linton Granta: Morrice, De’Ath, Little, Wilderspin, McNicholas, Kitchener, C. Palmer, Russell, Chisango, A. Palmer, Crawley

Echo Man of the Match – Chris Palmer: Stood out in both attack and defence and was tireless in his efforts all over the field.