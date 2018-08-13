Kershaw League kicks off on Tuesday

HOLDERS: West Wratting are the reigning Kershaw Premier champions

West Wratting will begin the defence of their maiden Kershaw Premier title on Tuesday with an away trip to Foxton (6.15pm).

The reigning champions will hope to get their season off to a good start, before their first home tie the following Tuesday.

Michael Bavester remains at the helm of the club, although the team have lost a number of key players from last season – such as Mark Lovell and Martyn Farrant to Haverhill Rovers and Blake Kicks to Newmarket Town.

Their season did not begin with a bang, however, as they crashed out of the Terry Wilson Memorial Trophy by a 3-0 defeat to CUP last Monday at the semi-final stage.

But they begin the 2018/19 campaign unbeaten at home for more than a year and a half, as they last tasted defeat at their home ground on December 3, 2016.

In the Kershaw Senior B, West Wratting Reserves will be in action on Wednesday, at home to Thaxted Rangers (6.15pm).

Linton Granta, meanwhile, begin their season on Wednesday, away to Ely City Reserves (7.45pm).

l In the Kershaw Senior A, there will be an opening-game derby between Hundon and Haverhill Borough Reserves on Tuesday (6.15pm).

Whittlesford United do not begin their campaign until the following Wednesday, away to Borough Reserves at The New Croft (6.15pm).

The remainder of the divisions do not begin until September 1, with the league’s various cup competitions also due to begin later in the month.