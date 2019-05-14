Former Linton Granta boss Lee Miller has been unveiled as the new manager of West Wratting.

Lee Miller has taken the vacant manager's role at West Wratting Picture: Mark Westley

Miller has spent the last two seasons in charge of Granta, Wratting's Kershaw Premier rivals, and narrowly missed out on the league title in 2018/19, finishing two points behind champions Great Shelford.

In his first season, Miller's Granta finished in fourth place and won the Kershaw Premier League KO Cup, beating Wratting 3-0 in the final.

On Saturday, at the club's end of season presentation, he announced he was stepping down from his role as manager, and last night Wratting announced Miller as their new boss.

Wratting, the 2017/18 Kershaw Premier champions, finished fifth in the season just gone, and were without a manager after Michael Bavester revealed he was leaving at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to the Echo, the new Wratting boss, Miller, said: "I played at West Wratting for many years and with my commitments at the moment it was the best option for me to take.

"I've had a great few years at Linton, I've loved it and I can't speak highly enough of the players. They're a great bunch of lads and have been an absolute pleasure to work with.

"I have to thank Linton for giving me the opportunity to manage them. I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for them giving me a chance in the first place.

"I feel like it's time to move on and I'm really excited to be at West Wratting. I'm looking forward to getting started."

For more reaction from the new West Wratting manager see Thursday's print edition of the Haverhill Echo.