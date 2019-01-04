Linton Granta return to Kershaw Premier action this weekend, and will do so against the team that manager Lee Miller believes is their biggest title rival.

The Step 7 side will host Great Shelford on Saturday (2pm) in their first match since December 22, a 2-2 draw at home to St Neots Town Reserves.

But Great Shelford put seven goals past them with no reply just a week later, to close the gap on Linton Granta – who currently occupy top spot in the league by a seven-point margin over Shelford.

Shelford, however, have a game in hand and, were they to win it and also beat Linton, would suddenly be just one point behind and challenging for the top spot.

Kershaw Premier Cup final between Linton Granta (white) and West Wratting at Newmarket Town..Dale Archer Linton..Picture Mark Westley. (6275258)

Miller said: “I definitely think they’re the team that are really going to challenge us for the title.

“I’ve said it from the start of the season and they have been doing very well but had a lot of games in hand.

“So it hasn’t come as a surprise to see them playing well, it’s a big big game to start the year.”

But, after suffering a number of injury problems in the first half of the season, with key players Simon Greathead and Dale Archer struggling for fitness, Miller hopes the Christmas break will have given the team a chance to recover.

Signs were certainly there of that recovery on December 22, as Archer came off the bench to score a brace and bring his tally for the season to five, from just six appearances (four of which have come from the bench).

l Meanwhile, West Wratting wrapped up their year with a 2-1 away victory over Fulbourn Institute on December 29 – they did not have a fixture the weekend earlier.

Danny Hill scored a brace to see his club take full points from the encounter and maintain a mid-table fifth going into 2019.

They will host Cherry Hinton on Saturday (2pm) for their first league game of the new year.