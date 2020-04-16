The decision to null and void the season has left Haverhill Rovers Ladies harbouring a grave sense of injustice – but head coach Joe White has encouraged his players to use that disappointment as fuel for next term.

At the end of last week the FA Council ratified a recommendation to expunge all non-league football results for 2019/20 at Steps 3-7 – as well as in the women’s game – due to the uncertainty surrounding the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently, S-Tech Women’s Premiership leaders Haverhill have been denied not only the chance of winning the league title, but also a shot at gaining promotion to Division One North of the Eastern Region Women’s Football League.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies lose 3-2 at home to Leverington Sports Ladies in S-Tech Women's Premiership, for just second defeat of their league campaign. Picture: Sean Doyle (33539374)

White feels a points-per-game method would have been a fairer way to bring the curtain down on the campaign, believing that at this stage of the season each division will have already taken shape.

Nevertheless, he is keen to ensure all of the hard work in recent months does not go to waste when football is able to return.

“Health comes first of course, but from a football point of view we are disappointed,” said White, whose side were three points clear at the summit with a game in hand prior to the abandonment.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies first pre-season outing.Coach Joe White.Rovers v Royston Development.. (33547126)

“We had played most of the sides in the top half already and were in a very good position to kick on against sides in the lower half.

“Points per game would have 100 per cent been the right call. We are in April now, so seasons were finishing either this month or next month.

“If you look at our league, the positions have been pretty much the same since week four.

“It has been taken away from us rather than us losing it, so it should give us determination to get the job done next season.

“We will be playing with a bit of a chip on our shoulder and will be making sure nobody gets in our way of winning it.

“It has been a really positive few months, especially after not winning the league last season.

“We didn’t really bring any new players in, we promoted a number of youth players and some of them have become pivotal to the team. The future is exciting.”

Meanwhile, Rovers men’s team – 14th in Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division – and First Division North Haverhill Borough (17th) were not meaningfully affected by the null and void termination.

In the 14-team Kershaw Premier League, West Wratting had been eighth and Linton 11th when the season was brought to a premature end.

