Kayleigh Steed says the hard work is paying off for Haverhill Rovers Ladies after they hit double figures in Sunday’s 10-0 win at Burwell Tigers.

FLYING START: Haverhill Rovers Ladies manager Darryl Tate and assistant player-boss Kayleigh Steed have overseen five wins from their first five games in all competitions this season

The Rovers assistant player-boss was one of seven players to find the target at the weekend, with the victory extending their perfect start to their first season to five wins from five games in all competitions.

And ahead of hosting Isleham United this Sunday (2pm), Steed hopes the S-Tech Cambridgeshire League Women’s Championship South leaders can continue to hit the goal trail.

“We had beaten Burwell 5-0 when we played them last time, but we don’t underestimate any team,” Steed said.

“The ladies are working really hard on and off the pitch in training.

“The team was only put together at the start of this season, with players coming from various backgrounds, in terms of experience.

“Winning the league was spoken about before the start of the season. All the players that joined the team were on board and that’s what we want to do.

“We’re gelling together, but I didn’t expect us to score as many goals we have.”

Rovers have scored 33 goals in their opening five games, with Joely Kirby leading the way with eight.

Kirby, along with Hayley Turner and Pavlina Beasley, scored braces in Sunday’s win at Burwell, with Steed, Abbi Griffin, Amy Evans and Emma Barnes also getting on the scoresheet.

l Meanwhile, Haverhill Rovers were beaten 5-1 in their trip to Brantham Athletic in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Saturday.

Having beaten then leaders Stowmarket Town the previous weekend, Marc Abbott’s men could not continue their good form in the league, as they shipped five goals at Brantham Leisure Centre.

Craig Hughes struck twice in the first half to give Brantham a 2-0 lead at the break, before second-half goals from Joe Yaxley, Sam Newson and Dan Rowe put the Imps further ahead.

Prince Mutswunguma did pull one back for Rovers at 4-0, his fifth goal of the season, but the defeat left Haverhill third-from-bottom in 18th place, but with several games in hand.

Abbott’s side travel to Gorleston (16th) on Saturday.

l Haverhill Rovers Under-13s Blue advanced to the next round of the Cambridge Colts League Cup after beating higher-league Cherry Hinton 2-0 at the weekend.

Harry Jones continued his hot streak in front of goal, showing great strength to hold off two challenges, before calmly sending a shot round the advancing goalkeeper.

In the second half, Hinton hit the upright from the penalty spot, and then Ben Parnell wrapped up the win, racing on to a through ball, holding off a challenge and slotting home.