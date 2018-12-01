Haverhill Hockey Club remain bottom of the East Women’s League Division Three North West table following last weekend’s stalemate.

STALEMATE: Match action from Haverhill Ladies’ (black and yellow) 0-0 draw at home to Spalding II on Saturday

A 0-0 draw at home to Spalding II on Saturday saw Haverhill pick up their second point of the campaign, following a run of six straight defeats.

Haverhill’s previous draw had come at home to Royston, another 0-0 stalemate, back on October 6.

Since then they have shipped 34 goals in their next six outings, but managed to keep a clean sheet at the weekend against Spalding and move onto two points for the season.

Next up for Haverhill is a trip to fifth-placed Ely City on Saturday, which will bring up the halfway point of their 2018/19 campaign.

l Elsewhere, Haverhill Ladies II remain bottom of the Division Four North West (South) table, after losing 4-0 away at St Ives III at the weekend.

It was a sixth defeat on the spin for Haverhill, and their eighth in nine league outings so far this season.

Haverhill host the top two over the next two Saturdays, starting with Cambridge City V this weekend.