Haverhill Rovers Under-12s scored a last-gasp winner to book their place in the final of the Crown Imperial Girls’ Under-12 Cup at The New Croft on Sunday.

Haverhill Rovers celebrate after their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Felixstowe & Walton United Picture: Suffolk FA

A total of 20 Suffolk FA county cup semi finals took place across the six boys’ and four girls’ age groups at The New Croft, the second time in three years that the event had been hosted on the site operated by the Haverhill Community Sports Association.

A penalty shoot-out win in the final match of the County Youth Cup Semi-Finals Day ensured that AFC Sudbury will have four teams in this season’s Crown Imperial County Youth Cup Finals.

AFC Sudbury sides had already reached the finals of the Boys’ U13, U14 and U16 competitions, but their Under-15 side trailed Wickhambrook 2-0 at half time, before two second-half goals forced the shoot-out.

It was Sudbury who held their nerve to emerge 4-2 winners and so confirm their place in four finals, as Sunday’s Semi-Finals Day at The New Croft reached its conclusion.

AFC’s 3-0 victory over Needham Market EJA Green in the Boys’ Under-16 semi-final prevented an all-Needham Market final, Needham Market EJA Blue beating Cornard Dynamos Blue 2-0 in the other tie.

However, Needham will have three representatives in the finals, with the club’s Boys’ U14 and U15 sides winning their last-four ties.

Only two ties required penalties to determine the winners, with the other one seeing East Bergholt United progress past Brandon Town Community 3-1, following a 1-1 draw.

Haverhill’s Girls’ U12 side scored a late goal to seal a 2-1 success against Felixstowe & Walton United. Waveney, 2-1 winners against Coplestonians, will be their opponents in the final.

Suffolk FA county cup competitions manager Adrian Moye said: “Peter Betts and his team did an absolutely fantastic job, everything ran smoothly and Peter even arranged great weather!

“The team at the New Croft are masters of such occasions and their efforts are greatly appreciated by all at Suffolk FA.”

Haverhill will face Waveney in the Girls’ U12 final at the Crown Imperial County Youth Cup Finals Day, which will be staged on Sunday, May 12 at a venue to be confirmed.