Haverhill Rovers Ladies’ head coach has said that the side are far from hitting the panic button after the league leaders suffered defeat, but knows they have ‘given the other teams some hope’.

Joe White was reacting to the S-Tech Women’s Premiership side falling to a 3-2 loss at home to Leverington Sports on Sunday for just their second defeat of this league campaign.

They are due to once more play at home this Sunday, hosting eighth-placed Netherton United (2pm) at The New Croft and White wants to see his side return to winning ways.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies lose 3-2 at home to Leverington Sports Ladies in S-Tech Women's Premiership, for just second defeat of their league campaign. Picture: Sean Doyle (30682121)

He said: “It happens, it’s one of those things, we lost a game but there’s no need to panic about it.

“The team were so disappointed, everyone was gutted, and that’s one of the positives for me because we went on a run of six wins following our only other defeat this season.

“I think the way the dressing room was after the game speaks volumes about the team’s desire and competitiveness.

“(Netherton) are a mid-table side and they will provide a good test for us, we do want to get back to winning because we have left that door open a bit (in terms of league positioning).

“The league title is still in our hands but we have given the other teams some hope as that gap has closed a bit, but we are still in the driving seat.

“So we need to make sure we are on it this week.

“We just have to concentrate on ourselves more than anything and on fixing what we got wrong.

“I’m not worried about the busy fixture list and how many games we have to go because we’ve known it’s coming and have been preparing for it.”

Rovers have won nine of their 11 fixtures to sit four points clear.

Goals from Julie Brown and Joely Kirby cancelled out two Leverington goals and, after 90 minutes, they looked on course to share the spoils, before they were hit by an added time goal.

“We conceded in the 92nd minute or so which was a gut punch,” White said. “Kayleigh Nolan also went off injured in the 50th minute with a knee injury and will be out for a couple of weeks which isn’t ideal but it gives a chance to someone else to step in.

“We didn’t really implement the game plan enough and gave them too much room to come at us. We gave them too much time on the ball and they took advantage.

“But losing is part of the process and you actually learn more from a loss.

“It’s the reality of being the side at the top of the table, you have a target on you and teams come to you and always bring their a-game.

“So if you’re not on it, that’s that.

“We’ve had a good run so far and, if you’d asked me at the start of the season for nine wins from 11, I’d have taken it.

“The pressure is on but it has been from day one, I don’t think this will increase that any (more).”

