Haverhill Borough’s away trip to Leiston Reserves fell victim to the weather on Tuesday evening in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

It means the Step 6 club have not been in action since their 4-3 home defeat at the hands of Ipswich Wanderers on March 2.

They will instead return to action away to March Town United on Saturday (3pm), with the Leiston Reserves game rescheduled for a later date.

It will be the second time the teams have faced off in a month, with the reverse fixture held on February 19.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Leiston Reseves..Pictured: Manager Kevin Parsons...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7788842)

March Town won that, at The New Croft, 3-1 in a game manager Kevin Parsons described as ‘winnable’ as his side kept pace with them but lacked the clinical touch to score enough goals.

He said: “There have been encouraging signs, we just need to turn those signs into goals.

“We competed all the way through (against March) and we matched them, but they were more clinical in front of goal. It was a winnable fixture though, but things aren’t going our way.

“We were also a little unlucky with the ball going everywhere but the back of the net.”

Parsons’ side are fast becoming desperate for a league point with the club losing their last nine games in a row.

They are now just five points off bottom club Wisbech St Mary.