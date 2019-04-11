Linton Granta have reclaimed top spot in the Kershaw Premier, but will now have to sit back and watch rivals Great Shelford fight for the title, with no say in how it plays out.

Manager Lee Miller said his team had ‘done all they can’ to bounce back from a dip in form in February, with a ‘massive’ 2-1 home victory to Eynesbury Rovers Reserves on Saturday.

But the Step 7 side are not back in action until April 27 for the first of their two remaining fixtures, while Shelford are due to play their remaining three matches in the intervening time and will have secured the league title or not.

FOOTBALL - West Wratting v Linton Granta..Pictured: Linton Manager....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (8412168)

“It’s out of our hands,” he said. “They’ve got that game over us (the two teams currently sit level on points but Shelford have played one less game) so only time will tell.

“It would be brilliant to go into the last two games knowing we can still win the league and I’m so proud of the boys for putting us in this situation.

“It’s a big thing that they haven’t crumbled under any pressure, the boys had a bad few games but have fought back, it’s massive they have given themselves the best chance.”

Miller added: “We just have to hope now that the bad run in February won’t cost us.”

Great Shelford inflicted the league double over Linton, two of only four losses felt by the side in the league this season.

“We’ve only lost a few but Shelford have been so good and kept with us all the way which just goes to show how good they are,” Miller said.

“We have almost gatecrashed the consideration of title contenders and we should be proud of what we have done this season, regardless of how it goes from here.

“We still want to win that league though, so much that it’s hard to put into words what it would mean.

“It would be an absolute dream, it really would. I knew at the start of last season that there was a lot of quality in the squad but it needed developing.

“And it’s come together so well, I think we have a lot of players that could easily be playing higher up and they’re showing that now.”

He was delighted by Saturday’s winning result, achieved without the talismanic figures of top scorers Andy Palmer and Simon Greathead – both of whom have scored 23 goals this season.

Instead goals came from Chris McNicholas and returning striker Callum Harrison.

Miller said that although Harrison was not yet at full strength, he was still a ‘devastating’ threat.