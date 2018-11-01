Linton Granta’s manager is ‘absolutely delighted’ to see his side climb to the top of the Kershaw Premier.

It is the first time the team have found themselves in that highly coveted position for some time and, now they are there, Lee Miller does not want to give it up.

The team beat former table toppers Fulbourn Institute 3-1 on the road on Saturday to claim the league’s pinnacle with a third of the season now played.

He said it was ‘brilliant’ to have reached the top spot after beating a side they had failed to overcome in eight years.

Kershaw Premier Cup final between Linton Granta (white) and West Wratting at Newmarket Town....Linton manager: Lee Miller Picture Mark Westley. (5081330)

“It’s absolutely brilliant to get above them,” he said. “And even better to have done it by beating Fulbourn; it’s been eight years since we did.

“And to do it away from home just makes it even better.”

It did not start well for Linton, who found themselves a goal down at half-time.

But Miller’s intervention at the break did wonders, as returning club captain Dale Archer led from the front to bring the side back on terms in the second half before then putting them a goal up quickly after. Chris Palmer rounded off the win with a ‘beautiful finish’.

Miller added: “We knew we were going to go top if we won, so it was brilliant to see how we reacted to going a goal down.

“Sitting at the top does add pressure, we are now the team everyone else is chasing, but we are playing some great football.

“And Dale coming back is a big boost for us, he’s had a horrible season so far with injuries but what a comeback game for him.”

Miller said the side’s run of fixtures to Christmas will be the ‘make or break’ of the team’s season, with a number of tough matches scheduled in the coming weeks.

“If we can get to Christmas in the Top Three, then we will be well on course to win the league hopefully – that’s always been our aim this season,” he said.

“But we need to stay focused – the league is a great standard of football, I’m not expecting to win every game, but hopefully we can hold on.

“I’ve told the players ‘it’s going to get harder’ and the lads know that, so we are just going to have to dig in, work together and hope that that will be enough – we can’t do more than try our hardest after all.”

Linton are next in league action on November 10, away to Cambridge University Press.

Meanwhile, West Wratting were buoyed by the arrival of former Rovers striker Rory Jebb on Saturday, as they beat St Neots Reserves 3-2 at home. They next host Brampton on Saturday (2pm).