The Cambridgeshire County league fixtures have been announced, with Kershaw Premier runners-up Linton Granta due to get their season under way on a Wednesday night.

Linton, under the new player-management team of Dale Archer and Collin Morrice, will kick off their 2019/20 season on Wednesday, August 14, away to St Neots Town Reserves.

The team, who saw last season’s manager Lee Miller move to divisional rivals West Wratting at the end of their campaign, are this season looking to go one better than second place in the league.

Kershaw Premier Cup final between Linton Granta (white) and West Wratting at Newmarket Town..Simon Greathead scores for Linton..Picture Mark Westley. (14523075)

They will attempt to secure a first league title since 2011/12 with an untested management partnership, with Archer and Morrice having stepped into the hot seat following some alleged unhappiness in the dressing room with the club’s suggested replacement to Miller.

It seems the new managers will have the firepower of goal-hungry Simon Greathead, who netted 26 times from just 28 appearances last term, having retained his services for the new season.

Their pre-season has gone well, with 16 goals from their four outings so far – including a goal in each match for Greathead.

They suffered their only pre-season defeat so far on Monday night to Kershaw Premier rivals Over Sports, losing 4-2 at home in the semi-final of the Terry Wilson Cup. Greathead and Atherton scored for Linton.

Linton will play seven of their first eight fixtures on the road, with August 27’s visit from Foxton their only home fixture.

The games will come thick and fast in August, before the side will travel to West Wratting on September 7 for the away leg of their ever competitive local derby.

Linton Granta's opening 8 fixtures in Kershaw Premier 2019/20. Picture: FA full-time (14625083)

* Meanwhile, West Wratting will play nine of their opening 10 fixtures at home, including their season opener on August 20 against Fulbourn Institute.

The team will look to get their season off to a good start after finding last season a struggle at points, before a late surge saw them secure fifth place.

The Step 7 team had won their first ever Kershaw Premier title the season earlier, to prompt a number of knocks on the door from higher-league clubs for their best players.

But this season it looks like they have tempted several players in, including Kershaw Premier third-top scorer Andy Palmer from Linton.

He scored in their 2-1 away defeat to Cambridge City, but it is not yet confirmed if he has swapped club.

West Wratting will play their second league match at home to Eaton Socon on August 24.