Title hopefuls Linton Granta can close the gap on Kershaw Premier leaders Great Shelford to two points this weekend.

Linton boss Lee Miller has overseen three straight wins Picture: Mark Westley

Lee Miller’s men travel to third-from-bottom Hemingfords United on Saturday (2pm) to play their game in hand on the current table toppers.

With the difference between the two title rivals still at five points after both sides recorded wins last weekend, a victory for Linton at the Peace Memorial Playing Field would keep them firmly in the title race.

Linton chalked up their third win in a row on Saturday, beating basement side Cambridge City Development 4-1 at their Meadow Lane home.

The goals came from Tafadzwa Chisango, his sixth of the season, Nick Wilderspin and Andy Palmer, while the other, originally credited to Simon Greathead, has been awarded to Nick Haycraft after footage showed his strike had crossed the line before Greathead’s attempt to reach the ball.

It means that Palmer has moved level with Greathead in the race for the golden boot at Granta this season, with the players now locked on 22 goals each.

In terms of the Kershaw Premier top goalscorers list, Lee Bassett, of Eynesbury Rovers Reserves, leads the way with 23 goals to his name.

In Mead Plant & Grab 1A, Linton Granta Reserves are still 10 points clear at the top after winning 3-0 at Mott MacDonald.

West Wratting slipped to a heavy 6-0 defeat away at Kershaw Premier top four rivals Cambridge University Press at the weekend.

Fourth-placed Wratting visited the side one place above them in the table on Saturday, but were well beaten as they tasted their heaviest defeat of the campaign.

Zachary Knight-Percival (two), Stephen Spriggs, Daniel Heron, Tom Gray and Jose Patricio all scored for the hosts.

Wratting visit Bar Hill (12th) this Saturday (3pm).