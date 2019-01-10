Linton pegged back by title rivals

The race to this season’s Kershaw Premier title has sped up, with Linton Granta’s main rivals beating them on home soil by the odd goal in three to close the gap to potentially just one point.

Lee Miller’s men have sat at the pinnacle of the Cambridgeshire County League’s top flight for most of their campaign but have had the shadow of Great Shelford looming over them as the only side to have inflicted defeat on the title chasers in the league this season.

And, with Miller claiming there are four teams in the battle for the Kershaw crown, he knows that ‘every game is a big one for us now, the real battle for the title has started’.

Linton travel to Cherry Hinton on Saturday (2pm) looking to ‘get back on track’ following the defeat at Shelford.

Linton Granta v Great Shelford - Linton Manager, Lee Miller.Pic - Richard Marsham. (6333179)

Shelford are now four points behind Linton but have played one less fixture which, were they to win, would see them just one point adrift. They have beaten Linton in both fixtures this season.

“It was a disappointing result and a disappointing performance on Saturday,” he said. “They turned up more determined than we did and, as a result, we were half a yard too slow across the pitch.

“They showed desire and determination and we didn’t, especially in the first half, and that was that.

“We did play a lot better in the second half and we could have nicked a point at the end, but the result was probably the fair one.

“The ironic thing is that I have had a full strength squad for the first time all season and yet we’ve only picked up one point from the last six on offer, which is our worst form.

“But at any level teams drop points, we hadn’t had a bad run really and now we have, but I have no doubt we will get through it.

“We’re having a great season, we’re enjoying it and every game is a big one for us now, the real battle for the title has started.”

Miller said the team went two goals down in the first period, scored by Michael Lambert and Josh Townshend.

Substitute Simon Greathead, on his way back to full fitness after struggling with injury problems this campaign, got his team back into the match by netting a second-half penalty for an exciting conclusion to the game.

The home team had the momentum behind them at the end but couldn’t find the equaliser and eventually fell to the 2-1 loss.

Miller added: “We just have to keep going now and stay positive. There are a few things we need to work on but I’m not feeling any pressure really, not yet anyway.

“There’s so many games and so many points still to play for but we do need to focus on getting back on track this weekend.

“We need to worry about ourselves and on what we’re doing well, not how our rivals are doing.

“There’s as many as four teams in the fight for the title but there’s a long way to go still, so we’ll worry about us.”