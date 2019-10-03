Linton Granta’s 5-1 home win over Eynesbury United on Saturday to progress in the Kershaw Premier League Cup is the end result of a lot of hard work and soul searching, according to player-manager Dale Archer.

The Step 7 joint boss, who shares duties with former goalkeeper Collin Morrice, admitted that doubt had started to creep in as the side went on a five match losing streak, despite winning their opening league fixture.

It culminated in a 3-1 away loss to derby rivals West Wratting to spark a much better run of form of three wins and 14 goals.

Linton Granta v Cambridge University Press - Dale Archer.Pic - Richard Marsham. (18215615)

Archer said confidence is once more high, ahead of Saturday’s visit from St Neots Town Reserves (2pm) in the reverse of their first fixture of the season, which Linton won 4-0.

He said: “It was tough, really tough, to lose game after game, and there is that worry that you’re doing something wrong as a manager, so it’s really pleasing to see we just needed a bit of confidence.

“We have worked hard to come together as a team, availability has gotten better and people are back from holiday, we’ve really thought about what we can do better.”

Archer continued: “A positive atmosphere is back and we are scoring goals while conceding fewer.

“We’ve also produced the performances in recent games, and it’s encouraging to see that we still know how to play football, I had started to wonder if we’d lost something.”

Linton appear to have only misplaced rather than lost their radar for the back of the net, with Archer hopeful of another goal bonanza against St Neots on Saturday.

“We have a lot of goals in us and now we’re playing well, we could run away with it,” he said.

“They are a big club with a lot of very good players but, with the way we are playing at the moment, we are looking at it as another three points.”

Both Archer and Simon Greathead netted a brace with Lewis Russell also scoring in Saturday’s 5-1 cup win over Eynesbury.

They also beat them the weekend earlier away in the league and are set to once more take them on in Tuesday night’s Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup away first round fixture (7.45pm).

Archer said it is encouraging to have got the better of them twice already this season and was hopeful of beating them for the third time in just four fixtures.

Meanwhile, West Wratting also progressed to the second round of the Kershaw Premier Knockout Cup after beating Chatteris Town 3-2 at home on Saturday.

Danny Hill scored twice with Callum Harrison scoring once as they narrowly beat the team lying in 12th.

Manager Lee Miller has not hidden his desire to see the side win another league title this season, after their 2017/18 Kershaw Premier success, and will be especially keen for his side to repeat the same or better this Saturday, with Wratting set to travel to Chatteris for the away league encounter (2pm).

Wratting lie fifth with four wins and a draw from their first six league matches, with Cherry Hinton and CUP not yet having lost. The abandoned trip to Hinton is still under review.