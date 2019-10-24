Linton Granta have got back to winning ways, with a 3-0 home victory over Ely City Reserves in the Kershaw Premier on Saturday seeing the side remain unbeaten in the league since the West Wratting derby.

But the result was the Step 7 team’s first win in three in all competitions, with Linton having exited both the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup and the Cambs Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup in successive fixtures ahead of the Ely visit.

They remain in one cup competition – the Kershaw Premier Knockout Cup, which Linton won in the 2017/18 season – with this Saturday’s home quarter-final against Hemingfords United (3pm) ‘almost the make or break’ of their season.

FOOTBALL.Linton Granta v Ely City Reserves player-boss Dale Archerand Collin Morrice Picture by Mark Westley. (19791766)

“We are in really good form in the league,” Archer said. “And it was great to get the win on Saturday after two disappointing cup results.

“Hopefully we can take our winning form into this Saturday and try to make that semi-final.

“I think we are all but out of the running in the league, losing five of your first 10 games is not good enough to expect to be up there at the end of the season so this cup is a big game for us.

“It’s almost the make or break of our season really, it’s the last cup we’re in so we are putting some focus on it.

“But we have to be realistic about our league chances with some really competitive teams in there; anyone can beat anyone else but last season’s champions only lost four games in total.”

Archer added that, while he has been sidelined with cartilage damage to his knee, the team have been given a necessary boosted by the arrival of 17-year-old forward Bertie Scott and former Haverhill Rovers defender Jack Howard. Scott scored in Saturday’s Ely win, alongside a Simon Greathead double.

* Meanwhile divisional rivals West Wratting drew 2-2 away to Cambridge University Press in the league on Saturday.

They are not in action this weekend, before travelling to Great Shelford in the league cup.