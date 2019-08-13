Welcome to live and exclusive updates from deputy sports editor Liam Apicella of this evening's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division encounter between Haverhill Rovers and Thetford Town at The Culina Hub, The New Croft (KO 7.45pm).

These two sides head into the contest on the back of disappointing Emirates FA Cup exits at the weekend – Rovers losing 6-1 at home to Colney Heath while Thetford were beaten 1-0 by Rothwell Corinthians.

However, it is back to league matters tonight as both look to move on to six points for the season.