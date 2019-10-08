Good evening and welcome to live coverage of tonight's Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup second-round tie between Haverhill Rovers and Needham Market at The New Croft.

There is bound to be plenty of intrigue surrounding this evening's encounter, not least because Rovers will have a new manager in charge.

Can the new man inspire his Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division players to cause a shock against their Step 3 visitors? Stay tuned to find out (KO 7.45pm).