Losing run stretches to five matches with derby defeat

Derby day at the Tristel Stadium did not take long to ignite on Saturday, with the long-standing rivalry between Haverhill Rovers and Newmarket Town creating an entertaining contest for the 248 spectators.

The visiting side lost 2-1, but it was a result that did not reflect the sides’ positive performance and endeavour. Their losing run has stretched to five matches in all competitions and four successive league outings.

They are away to Woodbridge Town on Saturday (3pm) searching for an end to their recent poor run of form, before travelling to Thetford Town on Tuesday night in the League Challenge Cup (7.45pm).

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Swaffham Town..Pictured: Ben Tait...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (19374733)

And they will be encouraged by the progress demonstrated at Newmarket, with the game showing how far the new young team have come this season.

Newly installed manager James Bloomfield will be pleased with the work rate of his young guns in his first league encounter as well as the return of Ryan Gibbs from injury, whose pace was an ongoing threat for the host’s defence.

Chances fell to both captain Alfie Carroll and Kieran Michaels but were dealt with by a well organised back four.

On 28 minutes, Michaels was then injured while also receiving a yellow card.

After a lengthy delay during which the Rovers momentum was interrupted, Newmarket seized the initiative and the lead when Michael Shinn found Ross Patterson to power his header past keeper James Young.

As the minutes ticked by, Young made three more terrific saves to keep the score at 1-0.

Rovers continued to exert pressure on the hosts in search of the equaliser, but despite good work from Henry Hall, Ryan Gibbs and Max Dinnell, they could not find a way through.

Although Newmarket had their moments as well, it was Tyger Smalls whose defence splitting pass put substitute Ben Tait in behind the defence and he finished clinically to notch the equaliser in the 81st minute.

Sadly the elation was short lived for the visiting supporters as The Jockeys’ new signing Jordan Chandler headed home for the winner in the 85th minute to collect all three points for his side.

It has been a difficult time for new manager James Bloomfield to settle in, with a match against Needham Market followed by a side known for their strength at home – Newmarket Town have yet to be defeated on home soil this term – and Woodbridge, always a threat in the division.