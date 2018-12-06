Player-manager Marc Abbott is not at all concerned by the loss of his two highest goalscorers before Christmas, as Mikey Davis followed Prince Mutswunguma in exiting Haverhill Rovers.

The full-back, who has been more regularly deployed as a left winger since moving across The New Croft divide during the summer, signed with Cambridge City to move up a level on the non-league pyramid – he made his debut with the Step 4 club on Saturday.

Haverhill Rovers v Newmarket Town - Haverhills Mickey Davies..Pic - Richard Marsham. (5785455)

The 19-year-old was released from Grimsby Town’s academy at the end of March, before joining up with Haverhill Borough.

But their demotion to the First Division North saw Davis move to Rovers – and he sits as the team’s top goalscorer of the season with eight goals from 23 outings this term.

Alongside Mutswunguma – who also left the club for a higher-league side – they have scored 14 of Rovers’ 30-goal tally in all competitions this season.

But player-boss Abbott said: “There are no concerns. We’ve shown consistently that we score more than we don’t this season.”