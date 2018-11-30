A late goal helped Haverhill Rovers to a 1-0 win at Norwich United and moved them up to 10th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

A game that seemed destined to finish goalless was decided by a single goal for the visitors close to the final whistle on Saturday.

It meant Rovers picked up their fourth win in five league games to move into the top half of the table, as hosts Norwich extended their losing streak to the last seven in the league.

There were a couple of good chances for both sides in the opening period at Plantation Park. Mark Lovell’s flick header from Jemel Fox’s cross brought a save out of home goalkeeper Luke Pearson, as did Mickey Davis’ effort after a short corner on the left was patiently worked.

An acrobatic effort from George Watts-Sturrock and a curling strike from Haydn Davis brought out two good stops from Pearson’s opposite number Mitchell Ware in the middle of the half.

After the break, efforts again were relatively rare, home captain Andrew Eastaugh hitting the face of the bar from 25 yards out, while Fox had a shot on the turn disallowed for offside after Davis had clipped the ball in from a central position.

An unsighted close range header from Harry Barker after a corner on the right went just wide of the Haverhill goal on 83 minutes, before the away side scored what was the winner two minutes later.

Substitute Ben Tait rode a lunged challenge on the left wing before crossing the ball in for Davis to bring down and have a shot blocked.

Mitchell Burr toed the ball onto the post just ahead of his marker and Lovell netted into an open goal after the rebound came just behind him.

Marc Abbott’s side went into the weekend in 13th place in the Premier Division table, but the win in Norfolk saw them climb three places, moving above their opponents Norwich, FC Clacton and Gorleston and into the top half.

Lovell’s late strike, his fourth goal of the season, puts him fourth in the Rovers’ scoring charts, behind Davis (eight), Prince Mutswunguma (six) and Ben Bradley (five).

l Haverhill Rovers Ladies were knocked out of the S-Tech Women’s League Division One Cup after losing 3-2 in extra time at St Ives Town Ladies Development on Sunday afternoon.

The first-round clash saw Amy Evans and Julie Brown both find the target for Rovers, but St Ives scored the deciding goal in extra time after they finished 2-2 at full time.

Rovers turn their attention to the Women’s League Cup this weekend, as they visit Isleham United in their third Group D game on Sunday (2pm). Haverhill top the group, winning both games played.