Sawston & Babraham Cricket Club will be vying for a place in the East Anglian Premier League next season, after winning Division One of the Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League.

It is the first time the club have ever won the league’s top flight, achieving it in just their second season since promotion from Division Two.

Captain Dan Heath said it was an ‘incredible achievement’ to secure the title with a game to go, a home match against third-from-bottom Foxton on Saturday (12.30pm).

Sawston & Babraham CC won the Cambs & Hunts Premier League. Picture: M3 Media (15788421)

“There’s always been a clear remit to get to the EAPL in three years,” he said. “But to do it in just our second year with a game to go is an incredible achievement.

“We’re delighted and can’t wait for the play-offs.”

They claimed the title on Saturday at second-placed Histon (238-5) who they beat (242-8) by two wickets to move an unassailable 40 points clear at the top.

They will host the winner of the Two Counties Championship – currently Witham Town – on Sunday, September 15 before again playing host, to the winner of the Norfolk Cricket Alliance Premier – currently Fakenham.

Heath added that Sawston are unbeaten at home in three years, to give them confidence ahead of both home play-off encounters.

"We have six or seven players who are ready to compete at EAPL standard," he said.

"And it is our aim, we want to be competing against the very best at our level, that's the EAPL. But we know it's not going to be easy.

"Playing host is a massive thing for us, we are unbeaten at home in three years, that's a long run. It's been a great season and hopefully we can go on to win the play-offs too."