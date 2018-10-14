Eric Armstrong and John Wiseman were impressive winners of the recent CAB Edwards Cup at Haverhill Golf Club.

MAJOR WIN: John Wiseman and Eric Armstong with captain Tom Harrison

The latest major of the season saw a field of 68 golfers take part in the pairs greensomes medal event, which was played off 3/8ths combined handicap.

Armstrong and Wiseman were the winners after posting an exceptional score of nett 66, beating Conor O’Brien and John Vae, who also scored nett 66, on countback.

Neil Farlie and Tony Archer completed the top three with nett 67.

l Derek Thomas and Gordon Price scored an impressive 45 points to win the Woodlands Cup.

The pairs better ball Stableford event, which was played off 7/8ths handicap with a handicap limit of 18, attracted a field of 88 golfers.

Matt and Neil Farlie finished in second place on 43 points, while Josh Brown and Jack Warwick’s 42-point haul secured them third.

l Anna Fairhead returned a great score of 36 points to win the recent Ladies Midweek Stableford.

Audrey Cain, in second was not far behind on 33 points, with Linda Alexander the next highest scorer on 31 points.

l Paul Loomes was the overall winner of the Jamie

Warner Challenge, an event which saw some good scores being returned, despite the blustery weather conditions.

In Division One, Andy Fish led the way with 31 points, finishing ahead of Ian Carter (30 points) and Tim Daniels (29 points).

While in Division Two, overall winner Loomes (35) got the better of Conor O’Brien (34) and Ivan Drury (30).

Patrick Bowes (32) was the top finisher in Division Three on countback, ahead of Martin Stephenson (32) and Stacy Debnan (30).

l Anna Fairhead was the runaway winner of the Ladies Stableford with a score of 40 points, which also helped trim her handicap by two shots to 17.

Amanda Smith finished in second place on 33 points, ahead of Julie Donno on countback.