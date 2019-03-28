Lee Martin believes Haverhill Borough possess enough quality to avoid the threat of relegation from the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North this season, writes Alex Moss.

Lee Martin was back in interim charge of Haverhill Borough at the weekend Picture: Richard Marsham

The interim boss, who took over following the departure of manager Kevin Parsons last week, was back in the dugout on Saturday for Borough’s 5-2 home defeat to Downham Town.

Borough remain two places and four points clear of the bottom two and, ahead of a trip to leaders Harleston Town this Saturday (3pm), Martin says there are still games to come where he feels his side can pick up points to edge closer to safety.

“I think we’ll avoid finishing in the bottom two, definitely,” Martin said.

“We’ve got an even bigger test against top of the table on Saturday, which I imagine will end up being another defeat.

“But we do have games to come after that which we should be there to get the three points from.

“This Saturday is a tough one to have, but we’ve got to put in the hard graft. We’ve got to try and win the battle first, win tackles and put bodies behind the ball.

“It’s not the way I like to play football, but it’s one way we could come away with a point.”

Borough sacked previous boss Parsons after just 10 games in charge, all of which had ended in defeat, and put former stand-in manager Martin back in the hot seat for the rest of the season, starting with last weekend’s home clash with eighth-placed Downham.

Borough looked on course to record their first win of 2019, and first since December 15, after goals from Craig Pruden and Jack Martin had given the hosts a 2-0 lead heading into half time.

However, the visitors from Norfolk hit back after the break, with an early goal from Matthew Calvert, followed by four goals from Jack Frohawk, turning the game’s outcome around.

Following Saturday’s trip to table-toppers Harleston, Martin’s Borough visit Victory Road to face 13th-placed Leiston Reserves on Tuesday night (7.45pm). Leiston are three places above Borough in the table.