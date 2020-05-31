Steve Mason was Haverhill Running Club’s top performer during the most recent round of the Kevin Henry Series, which was hosted virtually by Ely Runners.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing clubs from hosting meetings, they have decided to continue with the competition online.

The place of the 5K runs can be anywhere of the runner’s choosing, as long as they keep to the government guidelines on social distancing and group activities.

Steve Mason, Charlie Hall and Peter Miller from the competitive team at the Ekiden annual event, run by Ipswich Jaffas Running Club (35382742)

And it was Mason who topped the charts from a Haverhill perspective, stopping the clock in 17 minutes and 29 seconds to finish in 13th position overall.

Club-mate Ben Phillips followed in 17:53, while Haverhill’s leading female was Fiona Tideswell after she crossed the line in 20:01.

As a club, Haverhill were represented by a total of 113 runners, who combined for to record a total of eight points from the event - a return that leaves the club joint fourth in the early standings.

