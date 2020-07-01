Dundee have confirmed the departure of former Haverhill schoolboy Josh Meekings.

The 27-year-old, who attended Samuel Ward Academy, was out of contract at Dens Park and according to the Scottish Championship side, he rejected their offer of a new deal.

In a post on Instagram, Cavendish-raised Meekings wrote: “I would like to go on record to express my thanks to all at Dundee FC and wish them well moving forward.

7th March 2020; Somerset Park, Ayr, South Ayrshire, Scotland; Scottish Championship Football, Ayr United versus Dundee FC; Josh Meekings of Dundee. (37637703)

“I will always have fond memories of my time here, in particular being handed the responsibility to captain the side, which of course was an honour.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed most of my time at the club and wish that the ending could have been different and we could have played out the season to see what happened.

“However, having been open to staying, unfortunately, after having discussions with the club over the weekend, it became clear that they were not in a position to retain me for the 2020/21 season.

4th January 2020; Dens Park, Dundee, Scotland; Scottish Championship Football, Dundee FC versus Inverness Caledonian Thistle; Josh Meekings of Dundee heads clear from Kevin McHattie and James Keatings of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (37637706)

“I understand the circumstances and the financial constraints that the club are facing, and wish everybody all the best for the coming season.

“We remain on good terms and the decision to move on has been an amicable one. I enjoyed playing under Jazz and I’m sorry that we will not get the opportunity to keep working together.

“Lastly, thank you to all the fans for your support and good luck!”

Meekings made a total of 53 appearances for Dundee following his arrival from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2017.

