Members join the world stage with international competitions

Chris Hawkins finishing the 10km road race at the 2018 World Athletics Masters in Malaga. Picture credit: Contributed (4540423)

Haverhill Running Club has gone global – with two of its athletes recently returning from elite international competitions.

John Nevin travelled Down Under to take part in the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final Championships on the Gold Coast, while Chris Hawkins competed in the World Masters Athletics Championships in Malaga.

Nevin, 68, took part in his first international triathlon on the biggest possible stage, alongside elite names in the sport including the Brownlee brothers.

Competing in the 65-69 Male AG Sprint, the Abington resident finished a ‘pleasing’ 38th place.

Nevin has arrived to the sport late, having only learned to swim a few years ago at 60 years old.

It was triathlon that inspired him to learn. Following his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury, he said he thought the sport looked ‘fun’.

He needed a new challenge and was excited by the idea of the three-discipline event – but lacked a core skill in swimming to participate.

And so he signed up for swimming lessons, quickly became proficient enough to take part in his first triathlon just a year later, and he has not stopped since.

He said: “I was competing in just one a year – at the London Triathlon – and it developed from there really.

“I’m not a great swimmer, but I’m so pleased to have learned and I enjoy competing in it, it’s a fantastic feeling.

“And it’s quite special to have raced on the same course – at the same championships in fact – as elite athletes like the Brownlees, they were a big draw for why I entered.”

He said it can be hard to compare triathlon times as the transition zones change drastically, either shortening or lengthening it, but that his times for each individual element of the event – swimming, cycling and running – were among his quickest ever.

“You can’t really do better than your best,” he added. “But I’m a sportsman, so I feel disappointment at finishing 38th even though I know I shouldn’t, it would have been a more than pleasing result before I went.

“It was well within my expectations and even surpassed them.”

And he was not the only Haverhill Running Club member in international competition as Hawkins finished 47th (out of 103 competitors) in the 10km walk 50M category at the veteran athletics championships in Spain last month, finishing in 40 minutes and 24 seconds.

The 52-year-old said: “I was really lucky as I picked up a hamstring injury shortly before and could hardly walk.

“Sessions with the Clare Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic sorted me out. I am very grateful.”

Meanwhile at the Saffron Striders’ Fast Five event, Alex Smith finished fourth overall while Andrew Bell came fifth (first in age group).