Lee Miller is busy plotting another assault on the Kershaw Premier title - but this time with West Wratting, writes Alex Moss.

Lee Miller has left Linton Granta after two seasons in charge and is now in the hot seat at West Wratting Picture: Mark Westley

After two successful seasons in charge at Linton Granta, Miller stepped down as manager at the weekend and earlier this week was announced as the new boss at league rivals Wratting.

Miller’s Granta narrowly missed out on the Kershaw Premier title in 2018/19, finishing just two points behind champions Great Shelford.

Miller did bring silverware to Meadow Lane during his two-year stint, though, lifting the Kershaw Premier League KO Cup in 2017/18, ironically after beating his new club Wratting 3-0 in the final.

On Saturday, at Linton’s end of season presentation, Miller announced he was stepping down from his role as manager, and on Monday night Wratting announced him as their new boss.

Wratting, the 2017/18 Kershaw Premier champions, finished fifth in the season just gone, and were without a manager after Michael Bavester revealed he was leaving at the end of the campaign.

Now with Miller in charge, the new boss is already preparing another push for the league title and aims to go one better than last season’s runners-up finish with former club Linton.

“I want to challenge for the league, that is my intention,” Miller said. “I’m really excited to be at West Wratting.

“I can’t wait to get going. They’ve got a good side over there and I’m hoping to strengthen that squad and bring in some very good players.

“I think I can offer a lot. My intentions are to try and win the league, like I’m sure it is for a lot of other teams.

“The club won the league two years ago and, considering how many players left, I thought they did very well to finish in the top five last season.

“I’ve been very impressed with the people behind the scenes. Everyone is pulling in the same direction, which is so important.”

Miller leaves Meadow Lane with fond memories, and says he owes a lot to the club for giving him his first job in management, after a knee injury cut short his playing career.

“I’ve had a great few years at Linton, I’ve loved it and I can’t speak highly enough of the players,” he said. “They’re a great bunch of lads and have been an absolute pleasure to work with.

“I have to thank Linton for giving me the opportunity to manage them. I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for them giving me a chance in the first place.”