Lee Miller has high hopes for his Linton Granta side in this year’s Cambridgeshire Invitational Cup, despite the Step 7 side being the lowest ranked in the competition.

The Kershaw Premier club are away to Wisbech Town on Tuesday (7.45pm), in the second round of the competition for Cambridgeshire FA registered teams – and the ambitious manager believes it is the visitors who can march into the next round.

“I fancy us to get a result if I’m honest,” he said.

Kershaw Premier Cup final between Linton Granta (white) and West Wratting at Newmarket Town....Picture Mark Westley. (5257401)

“There’s absolutely no pressure on us in the competition and so we can just enjoy ourselves.

“We’re the lowest ranked side in the competition – the only team from the Cambs County League – so we’re not expected to win.

“We’re already playing on borrowed time, we weren’t expected to even make it this far.

“That all works in our favour actually, we’re the underdogs of course, but we believe in our abilities and I think teams often underestimate the quality of the Kershaw League.

Kershaw Premier Cup final between Linton Granta (white) and West Wratting at Newmarket Town..Linton lift the Cup..Picture Mark Westley. (5257396)

“We’re better than people think and can surprise teams with the way we play.

“It’s a really great standard of football in this league; there are a lot of players in the Kershaw Prem who could or have played at much higher levels.

“So if we stay focused but relaxed, I think we can challenge Wisbech, I really do.”

The team beat March Town United – who play in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North – by a 2-0 scoreline last month to reach Tuesday’s encounter.

Miller said his team thrive on the better pitches, which higher-league sides provide, and this was ‘a huge advantage’ in the tournament.

“We play smooth and fluid football,” he said. That’s how I believe football should be played.

“It means we struggle on the worst surfaces though. It’s something we’re working on; learning how to win a little dirty, so to speak, when we can’t play the way we want to.

“But that’s not something we’ll have to worry about at Wisbech; their pitch will be great and will allow us to play some football.”

But the side will first face Cambridge University Press away in the league on Saturday (2pm) as they look to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

They remain ahead on points but behind on game count to see them in a strong position as they chase the league title this season.

Kershaw Premier Cup final between Linton Granta (white) and West Wratting at Newmarket Town.. Andy Palmer, Dale Archer and Simon Greathead ..Picture Mark Westley. (5257404)

Miller added that he is ‘very pleased’ to also have his club captain Dale Archer back in the squad as he prepares for his second game back after a ‘horrible time’ at the start of the season.

“Our last game (a 3-1 away win over Fulbourn Institute) was his comeback game,” he said.

“He has had a horrible time of it so far with injuries and it’s really great to see him back playing – and it was like he was never out, scoring the two goals that gave us a win.

“It’s really nice to have him back. Things are pretty good here at Linton; we’re enjoying our football.”