Haverhill Cricket Club bowler Raj Singh confident of stringing together winning run after nine-wicket win over Woolpit

By Hannah Dolman
Published: 16:00, 04 July 2019

Haverhill Cricket Club’s Raj Singh is ‘confident’ the club can once more string together a winning league run, following Saturday’s nine-wicket thumping of Woolpit.

Woolpit (129-9) fell to a heavy defeat to Haverhill (132-1) as the visitors recorded back-to-back wins in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

It sees the team wipe away fears of a return to the losing form that plagued mid-May to mid-June, as they fell to five successive defeats.

But Singh said the team’s last two outings have restored faith as they prepare to face bottom-of-the-league Ipswich on Saturday (1pm) in high spirits.

CRICKET - Woolpit (batting) v Haverhill (bowling/fielding)..Pictured: Haverhill...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (13191210)
“This weekend is a very important game,” Singh, who collected two wickets against Woolpit before scoring an unbeaten 52 with the bat, said.

“We want to put together another winning run and we’re in a really good position to carry that momentum into our next game.

“It was brilliant to put an end to a losing run last weekend and now we’ve followed it up, so the next step is to build further on that.”

Singh put in a strong performance for the side, as he returns to individual form following an arm injury, picking up crucial wickets before ‘enjoying’ a new experience as an opening batsman.

His unbeaten 52 – his contribution to a 115-run second wicket partnership with Luke Youngs – was also a personal triumph.

CRICKET - Woolpit (batting) v Haverhill (bowling/fielding)..Pictured: Raj Singh bowling...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (13191205)
“It’s a big thing for me to get a half-century,” he said. “It gives me a lot of confidence, particularly in the unfamiliar position as an opener.

“I’m actually looking forward to doing it again next week, I do like a challenge – it’s very different, but that’s what I’m loving about it.

“And the main thing is that it’s great to be fit again – I have been struggling so it’s great to be able to play without any pain.”

This Saturday represents the start of the second-half of the season, with Haverhill having already beaten Ipswich at Manor Road in the first match in April.

It was a comfortable 111-run victory then which Singh said ‘adds confidence’.

“But we need to be careful,” he said. “We’re the newly promoted side, not them after all.”

