Availability issues hamper ability to take on league leaders Soham III

CAMBRIDGE & DISTRICT

TABLE TENNIS LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE

Soham III 6

Haverhill 4

Haverhill Table Tennis Club had a tough week, losing to league leaders Soham III.

They were forced to forfeit one of their match-ups with only Andrew Driver and Gracjan Sen available —with three players needed to compete.

But Sen maintained his unbeaten record to run Soham close, under the circumstances.

Sen has been Haverhill’s outstanding player and is yet to drop a point for his side.

But the result sees Soham III finish the year with a small cushion at the top of the league and still unbeaten, with Haverhill bringing up the rear in second.

It follows Haverhill’s 6-4 home success over St Neots II on Monday, November 27, with Sen again the top player.

They will next be back in action at Castle Manor on Monday, January 1 against St Georges III.