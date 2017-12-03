Castle Manor volleyball pupils reach next month’s county finals

Castle Manor Academy has had a month to remember on the volleyball courts as they progressed to next month’s county finals.

The Year 10 pupils travelled to County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds, to take on other district schools.

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams impressed to take their place in the county finals, which will be held in December.

The Castle Manor boys won all their group games with ease. They were well led by captain Patryk Rolewicz, while there was excellent serving from Charlie Hotson and Mo Lebbie.

Ben Tokely was commended by the coach for his passing and Jude Iron for his spiking. They comfortably advanced from the group stage into the final against St Benedict’s.

It was a close encounter, but they unfortunately lost out 15-12.

Meanwhile, the Castle Manor girls lost their first game against Thurston before going on a phenomenal run to ease into the county finals alongside the boys.

Rob Dovaston, head of PE at Castle Manor, said there was excellent net play from Katie Woodley and Jess Rogers.

He also singled out the diving saves of Alex Piwowarska as well as the all-round skills of Beatriz Goncalves — a real team effort.

The school also had a B team in the competition, who were unlucky to narrowly miss out on qualification.

Castle Manor were the only school to enter a second team — as a result of the sheer interest in volleyball in the town.

The B team members were Joanna Turton, Charlotte Newman, Ellie Barber and Kelsey Hamblin.

Rob Dovaston added: “As in previous years, the students have committed to training hard and this shows in the results.

“The hard work starts now as we bid to win the County Trophy in December.”