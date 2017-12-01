Club target final two fixtures of the year to turn around recent fortunes

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE

NORTH WEST

Bourne Deeping 0

Haverhill Ladies 0

Hockey chair Tina Bunch has targeted maximum points from the remaining two fixtures before Christmas, as she declared the club’s losing streak over.

Haverhill Ladies have had a run of difficult fixtures in the league and, despite a great result against top side Cambridge City IV on November 4, have been unable to replicate it in subsequent games.

They have suffered defeat in the last three games following their unexpected victory.

The latest loss, an 8-0 rout at the hands of Bourne Deeping, was the result of the team being ‘outplayed’ on the day.

But Bunch said she believed that was ‘as bad as it’s going to get for us’, as she urged the team to push on and turn their fortunes around with back-to-back wins.

She said: “We always knew this part of the season was going to be difficult.

“So there’s an element of us being mentally prepared for a tough period.

“And we’re still very much on target to finish at least mid-table, we actually are even a little ahead with a win over Cambridge.

“But the 8-0 defeat was still hard to take at Bourne Deeping.

“We were just outplayed on the day — they were so quick and attacked in numbers and were very well drilled. You just have to admire them really.

“We couldn’t keep up. But Lisa Smith — our ‘keeper — was given the player of the match award for her efforts.

“The score could have been so much worse. She was fantastic but four goals per half, we were well beaten.

“But we now go into some slightly easier fixtures so to speak — not that any of the games or teams are easy to beat — but teams that have had a similar or worse season so far.

“So we have Huntingdon on Saturday and then March Town the week after.

“And I think they are our most important games this season in a lot of ways.

“It’s really important that we don’t get used to losing and that we stop the rot now.

“It’s been tough and we’ve suffered three defeats in a row but I want two wins in a row now.

“They are both home fixtures which obviously helps, and I think we’ll have good availability so we’re really targeting good results.

“It would be a great way to finish the first part of the season and go into the Christmas break.”

She admitted there was a huge gulf between the top and bottom teams in the division, which the match against Bourne Deeping exposed.

She said: “The division above is quite a step up and a team like Deeping were relegated from Division Two last season.

“They did things and had skills you just don’t see at this level normally, they were just in a different class. But we’re also better than the bottom teams, so we just have to keep doing what we’re doing.”

The side host Huntingdon on Saturday (3pm) at the Haverhill Leisure Centre.

n Meanwhile in Division 4NW (S), Haverhill Ladies II home fixture against Wisbech Town III was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

It is likely to be rescheduled for Saturday, December 16 but has yet to be confirmed.

The side are next in action tomorrow, away to Royston II.