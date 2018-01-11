Coach issues plea for players after embarrassment of 96-0 whitewash

Haverhill Rugby Club’s Steve Bowark has issued a ‘call to arms’ for past and new players to save them from another selection embarrassment.

The club, without a win in 13 attempts this season, went down to their heaviest defeat of the season at Cottenham Renegades on Saturday — a 96-0 hammering — after having to borrow an over-60 president from their opponents on top of fielding two more over-50s.

Head coach Bowark, 49 himself, had to play his first game for the first team in eight years to make up the XV.

“I said to the lads we would have to use it as a training game and tried to get Cottenham to take it easy,” he said.

Haverhill are set to go into Saturday’s concluding Eastern Counties Greene King Division One West home fixture with Shelford III (2pm) — before the new league split where corresponding places in the regional leagues play each other in pairs (ie top two and bottom two) with similar selection problems.

“I need to issue a call to arms to alert the old players we need them — whatever their situation,” said Bowark.

“If they feel they cannot be an asset to the club, they certainly can be. We need some young and experienced players to come back as we have two important cup games.”

Despite Saturday’s whitewash, George Foley, Adam Blow and Brodie were singled out for praise.

Anyone interested in playing for the club can contact Bowark on 07809 198244.