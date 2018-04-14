Cycling Club relaunches in town ahead of warmer summer months

Haverhill Cycling Club are back — and this time, they are here to stay.

The club completed a relaunch ride on Sunday, the first major action since a new committee was elected in January.

Club chair Jean Newlands said new ideas and fresh interest had flooded in as they look to build on the work of previous committees and also boost membership.

The ride-out was the first of these new ideas and was ‘very well attended’, according to Newlands.

She said there had been a ‘huge amount of enthusiasm’ from members, with about 30 people taking part.

She said: “I think there’s been a general lack of awareness of the club in the area — if you look at other places they have really good clubs.

“So I think the interest is there, we just need to reach out to them better and let people know we’re here.

“The ride out was the first step really, we’re a really friendly club and if people know we’re here, then they can come along and try it out. We’re delighted with how it went, we managed to achieve our aim of promoting the club in a fun way and it was a good sign of things to come.

“We have a big range from really experienced to complete beginners, so you don’t have to be an expert to take part, you just need a helmet, a road worthy bike and maybe a few replacement inner tubes.

“Nationally there’s been a huge uptake in cycling and we want to see that same trend in Haverhill too.”