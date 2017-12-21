Double cup success the new aim for Haverhill RFC

Haverhill RFC still have the drive, despite an 11-match losing streak, and are now targeting a cup double instead of league success, writes Hannah Dolman.

Head coach Steve Bowak has accepted his team are unlikely to gain anything from their campaign in the Eastern Counties Division One West, but believes success could lie in one of two county cup competitions.

Haverhill are in the quarter-final of the Suffolk Chadacre Cup — following a first-round home walkover — and the semi-final of the Cambridgeshire Intermediate Cup — following another first-round home walkover.

And Bowak has not failed to see the opportunity for a club who have had a torrid season so far.

He said: “We have a couple of tough games in the two cups but we’re trying to win at least one. It’ll be tough of course, especially as we’ve barely had any time to get any training in.

“Obviously the league hasn’t been going how we had hoped. I’ve been at the club for a long time and there have been seasons like this, where things just don’t click, but you always come back.

“And a cup would be a great way of salvaging something great from the season, showing all the hard work the boys have so far put in but not got anything for.”

Haverhill first host 2017/18 Suffolk Plate victors Halstead Templars in the Suffolk Cup on January 20, before another home game, in the Cambridgeshire Cup, against Saffron Walden II, on February 10.