First team secure Division Three status despite 9-0 loss

Haverhill Hockey Club have secured another season in Division 3NW of the East Women’s League after drawing 2-2 on the road at Huntingdon on Saturday.

But the side then travelled to Cambridge Uni III on Sunday to take part in a game postponed on March 3 due to the recent cold snap, only to celebrate their league status with a 9-0 loss.

Club chair Tina Bunch said Huntingdon and Haverhill share a rivalry as their head-to-heads tend to be ‘close games’ and securing safety on their turf ‘made the draw even better’.

She said it was a ‘relief’ to confirm the club were safe in the division, having been lulled in to a ‘false sense of security’ earlier in the season.

She said: “We thought we had done enough when we were sitting mid-table.

“But the teams below us kept pushing and getting points and suddenly we weren’t as safe anymore.

“So it’s a relief for us — particularly given the score on Sunday. We were nervous going in as we were missing key players but they were keen to get the game on.

“They break up for Easter and wouldn’t have been able to fulfil the fixture before the league deadline otherwise.

“Apparently they spent about three hours sweeping the pitch to clear the snow.

“I know it’s not a flattering scoreline but the players had gained invaluable experience.

“And the score could have been a lot worse, ‘keeper Lisa Smith was named the Player of the Match for her work.”

The side have a final rescheduled game to complete, on Sunday, at home to March Town (11.30am). The seconds, meanwhile, will play their final match, at home to Royston II in Division 4NW(S), on Saturday (11am).