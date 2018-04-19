Heavy defeat follows club’s first league victory

Haverhill Rugby Club was unable to record back-to-back wins in the Eastern Counties One Salver, losing 68-10 away to Stowmarket II on Saturday.

The struggling Division One side managed to pull off their first league victory of the 2017/18 season the weekend earlier, against Mistley, and hopes had been high of carrying the momentum through to their next match.

But head coach Steve Bowak found himself two starters short of a full side, alongside three or four substitutes, just two days before the fixture, to pre-empt the heavy loss.

Stowmarket scored first, a converted try, but Haverhill managed to pull back to 7-3 from a penalty to give the side hope of a competitive game and result.

But a second, and then third, converted try left Haverhill reeling on 21-3 before Stowmarket went on to create a chasm between the scores as they continued to rack up tries.

The home side eventually reached a total of 10 tries, nine of which the kicker managed to convert.

Haverhill’s Jack Donovan scored a try, duly converted, to leave Haverhill with a double figure score from the game.

Donovan, via Twitter, said: “Well done. Not the best result but we still turned up and played a solid game.”

The side will have one more opportunity to record a winning result, with their final league match at home on Saturday (2pm) against Great Yarmouth-Broadland, who are in second place in the Salver competition.

Haverhill, on the other hand, are in the bottom spot and will be relegated if a team is axed from the division at the end of the season, although this has still to be confirmed.

Following the conclusion of the season, the club will sit down to discuss how best to move forward, with a request to move down to Division Two a possible option.

• Meanwhile, the new Ladies’ section are geared up to take part in their first ever competition, a touch tournament in Ipswich, on Saturday.