Hockey club continue to record mixed results

Tina Bunch is not quite sure how to react to Haverhill Hockey Club’s weekend’s results.

The First XI’s 2-1 away victory over Bury St Edmunds III in the East Women’s League Division 3NW was significantly marred by a 10-0 thrashing at home to St Ives III for the Second XI in Division 4NW(S).

The club chair admitted neither score was ideal, but the emergence of a number of youngsters into the senior game saw both teams able to name a full substitute list for the first time this season.

She said it was ‘wonderful’ and a perfect antidote to selection headaches to see the steady increase in availability.

Bunch had put out a call to her team-mates for Saturday’s away clash with Bury III, to ‘right the wrong’ of the first half of the season’s 3-3 draw. She said: “It was a result by the skin of our teeth, we made hard work of it.

“We got complacent after going two goals ahead and allowed them back into the game with their goal.

“Conditions weren’t great, there was a bit of frost so it was slippery underfoot but we’ve already had two games postponed — and one still to be replayed — so we were happy to go ahead.

“It made it harder of course but we still dominated.”

She said Nicole Sisson and Kim Thomas netted for Haverhill before, ‘completely against the run of play’, Bury III scored.

It caused a ‘nervy’ second half but the visitors held on to claim the maximum three points. They remain in sixth position with their home game against Bury St Edmunds II in the league on Saturday (10am),

She added that it is hoped Vicky Steed will be able to return, having been sidelined for several games with injury.

Meanwhile, she said the 10-0 score in Division 4NW(S) was a ‘harsh lesson’ about the quality of the league for the young and inexperienced team.

She said there were four 13-year-olds on the pitch for Haverhill, with three in their first ever senior game for the club.

And, adding insult to injury, Sam Searle also broke her foot in the game, to end a poor day. Bunch said one of the joys of youth, however, was a physical and mental ability to bounce back quickly as they prepare to travel to Cambridge City V on Saturday (2pm).