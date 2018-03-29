Hockey Club look ahead to awards evening after both teams secure their division status at end of season

Haverhill Hockey Club chair Tina Bunch has said it was a ‘shame’ their final East Women’s League Division 3NW opponents of the season forfeited, but it did not detract from the team’s delight at securing another title campaign in the division.

The side were awarded a 5-0 home victory as a result of March Town being unable to raise a full side and choosing not to travel for Sunday’s game, rescheduled from December.

Their forfeit saw them relegated while maximum points for the home team led them to an eighth-placed league finish, which secured the mid-table finish hoped for at the start of the campaign.

But, despite the result in their favour, Bunch said the team were disappointed not to have been able to enjoy playing in their final game of the season, safe in the knowledge of their league status.

Bunch said the side now turn their heads to the end-of-season awards night next month, a highly anticipated evening in the club where the season’s best and worst are revealed.

Meanwhile in Division 4NW(S), the seconds finished their season at home to Royston II, attempting to prevent their opponents from securing promotion with a win.

Bunch said they did ‘very well’ to hold them to a 3-1 scoreline but could not prevent them from winning the league with the victory.

Bunch said the standout moment, however, was Haverhill’s goal which came from the stick of 13-year-old Molly Read. It is the first time a young player breaking into the senior game has found the net for the club this season.