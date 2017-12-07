Hockey team aim to end year with double home victories

One win down, and one to go — that’s the message coming out of Haverhill Hockey Club, as they chase back-to-back victories to end 2017.

The Ladies’ first team secured a 3-1 home victory over Huntingdon on Saturday, to climb to sixth in Division 3NW of the East Women’s League.

CHAIR: Tina Bunch

And they are at home again this weekend for their final match of the year, against March Town (3pm), a team currently languishing just one spot above the foot of the table.

But club chair Tina Bunch warned that the league position can be deceptive as, with only goal difference separating positions eight to 11, just one result can drastically change things.

She said: “We’re now nearly halfway there and we’re happy.

“We definitely had the upper hand against Huntingdon and were the better team for most of the match, which has boosted our confidence.

FINDING THE NET: Vicky Steed beats the Huntingdon goalie

“And it was a well needed performance and result following three losses in a row.

“We had a tough time of it in the last few weeks, just really hard fixtures, so there’s also relief to have broken that bad run.

“It’s a good time of year to do it as well, just before the break.

“We’re as high in the league as we would have expected at this stage — we targeted a mid-table finish — but I think there’s even more.

“We have even more potential and I think we could go higher.

“We’re only one point behind Cambridge Uni and we could climb above them with a win against March Town.

“We have good availability and are really looking forward to the game.

“We have happy memories of our season opener (Haverhill Ladies won it 7-4 away) and can’t wait for the rematch.”

They go into it with both their forwards in clinical form having netted against Huntingdon.

The team went 2-0 ahead after just 16 minutes, to overturn a pattern of going behind early on.

Vicky Steed scored both, one from open play and the other from a short corner.

Huntingdon fought back at the end of the half to score from a goalmouth scramble.

But Abbi Pass ramped up the pressure at the start of the second half at the other end, and was quickly rewarded with the side’s third, and winning, goal.

The Player of the Match was awarded to Emma Moss.

n Meanwhile, Haverhill Ladies II fell to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Royston II in Division 4NW(S).

Bunch added that Royston II are a ‘very very strong team’ after their first team folded earlier in the season.

The second team travel to Cambridge Nomads II on Saturday.