Impressive second for men in county championship

Haverhill Running Club are celebrating after their men’s team finished an impressive second in the Suffolk Cross Country Championships, writes Hannah Dolman.

And the result is likely to see the club’s top runner Michael Gilbert — who finished sixth — receive a call-up to the county side for the Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships on March 10 in Loughborough.

The club sent a small contingent of six ‘strong’ male runners to the team event held at Culford School on Sunday, January 7, hopeful of a good time —but never expecting a podium finish.

Club organiser Hayley Wilson said: “They were absolutely brilliant.

“We had an inkling they would do well, they’re all strong runners, but to come second was above even our high expectations.”

Although they were pipped to the post by the Ipswich JAFFA team, Wilson said they were ‘delighted’ to have beaten Ipswich’s second team into third.

She said: “But now the team are looking at next year and wanting even more. The result also shows what a strong place the club is in right now.”