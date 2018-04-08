Junior Golf Tour victory for boy aiming to become world champ

With a spot at this summer’s Junior World Championships already secured, budding golf star Ellis Kerr has been busy with preparation.

And he has done that with victory in the season’s second event on the British Junior Golf Tour at Edgbaston Golf Club, followed by finishing second at the weekend at Welwyn Garden City.

The eight-year-old member of Haverhill Golf Club participates in the 7-8 age category, and began the season with a fourth place at The Bedford in February.

At Edgbaston he was registered as the overall winner with a round of 43, which beat Hayden Sarfo into second on countback, while also recording the lowest gross score.

Dad Garry said Ellis was ‘really pleased’ to take top spot, although the competitive youngster ‘expects to be somewhere near the top every time’.

“Sometimes we have to remind him that he can’t win all the time, he’s so competitive,” he said.

“But he’s really pleased to win, it’s only the second event on the tour so it’s great for him to win — that’s first, second and fourth now so he’s definitely up there.

“He’s really looking forward to July and the 2018 IMG Academy Junior World Championships in California, he’s never played golf abroad before.

“And he’s been working hard, he’s really focused on practice and preparing.

“Obviously it’s a great confidence booster to take the win at Edgbaston, particularly with the problems he’s had with practicing of late.

“The rain and snow has meant he hasn’t got as much practice as he would have liked, so it’s really encouraging.

“It’s a real journey following his progress and it’s just amazing to watch as a parent.

“We, of course, do a lot of ferrying from place to place but we’re happy to do it.

“It’s so hard to watch sometimes, when he’s struggling, but it can also be so rewarding. He never feels nervous but we feel nervous enough for us all.

“It can be wonderful to watch too.”

He said the British Junior Golf Tour was a top-level competition for Ellis to take part in, and a good way to continue his development ahead of his inaugural appearance in this summer’s international competition.

But Ellis will also play at the US Kids Golf European Championships, a youth tournament for the world’s best young golfers, in East Lothian on the last weekend in May.

Garry said Ellis finished in 29th position last year, in a competition that attracts players from all over the world, and wanted to improve on that.

He said: “His focus is always on getting better, and he’s in the top end of his age category now too, so is in a better position on paper this year.

“So we’re hoping for a really great year for him.”

Ellis is back in action on April 22 for the latest BJGT round at Cumberwell GC.