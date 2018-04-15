Michael runs into first place for five mile Sudbury run

Haverhill Running Club’s Michael Gilbert is racking up the medals this year, with another victory in the 2018 Sudbury Fun Run.

The annual event, held on Good Friday, took place for the 37th consecutive year with a maximum of 514 competitors lining up at the start.

It was the biggest number of entries ever permitted, with 600 — the maximum allowed — registered.

Organisers said it is difficult to remember the event being run in the wet, with the fun run traditionally lucky with the weather and 2018 was no exception.

This year, runners escaped the rain by about an hour as they completed the five-mile event in almost ideal running conditions — dry underfoot and neither too hot nor too cold.

Gilbert brought the runners home in a time of 27 minutes and nine seconds, followed more than a minute later by Colchester Harriers’ Tom Cresswell (28:27) and Hadleigh Hares’ John Scaife (28:30).

In the Women’s Open event Odette Robson (St Edmund Pacers) continued her winning ways at Sudbury with a time of 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Haverhill Running Club are preparing to send runners to the first Kevin Henry race of the summer, with Impington kicking off the series of six 5km races on Thursday, April 19 (7.15pm).

There are both team and individual events for clubs, with every runner counting towards the team score.